For more than 66 years, McCrossan Boys Ranch has changed the lives of many young boys. It has been their goal, and continues to be, of providing new hope for a better life for many, many years to come. And while parents and caregivers find themselves looking for a way to ease the tension at home–Mccrossan Boys Ranch is there to help.

Christy Menning Vastenhout knows that helping the boys live a balanced life outside the Ranch, can’t be successful without the support of generous donors.

This year, McCrossan’s Annual Banquet is sold out, but you still have a opportunity to support McCrossan’s efforts to build and grow. Christy explained more.

McCrossan Boys Ranch in Sioux Falls reaches out to troubled boys between the ages of nine to 20 who have experienced conflict in their lives. If you’re interested in placement information, would like to volunteer or make a donation to support their mission, you can reach them by phone at 605-339-1203 or find more information online at McCrossan.org.