Whether you’ve never been to a rodeo, you recently attended your first, or you are a rodeo regular, there is always more to learn about the sport. First up, have you ever stopped to consider all of the bits and pieces that go into the rodeo events we enjoy. So many things have to come together in the right place at the right time.



And no one knows that better than Christy Menning-Vastenhout, the development director for McCrossan Boys Ranch.



She’s joined us today to tell us all about the McCrossan Boys Ranch Xtreme Event Rodeo on August 26th, she’s also going to update us on some of the projects made possible by this fundraiser.

McCrossan Boys Ranch in Sioux Falls reaches out to troubled boys between the ages of nine to 20 who have experienced conflict in their lives. If you’re interested in placement information, would like to volunteer or make a donation to support their mission, you can reach them by phone at 605-339-1203 or find more information online at McCrossan.org.