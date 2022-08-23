Git along, little dogies! It’s time again for the McCrossan Boys Ranch Xtreme Event Challenge, which means you’re about to be treated to only the most jaw dropping, xtreme, action-packed events of rodeo – Barrel Racing, Mutton Busting and the Northern Bull Riding Tour! Christy Menning Vastenhout is the development director for McCrossan Boys Ranch. She stopped by to not only to tell us all about the rodeo, but more importantly, she’s also going to explain what the proceeds from the event mean in helping troubled boys create a better life for themselves.

Xtreme Event Challenge Rodeo details

Food Truck Friday details

McCrossan Boys Ranch in Sioux Falls reaches out to troubled boys between the ages of nine to 20 who have experienced conflict in their lives. If you’re interested in placement information, would like to volunteer or make a donation to support their mission, you can reach them by phone at 605-339-1203 or find more information online at mccrossan.org.

And don’t forget to get your tickets in advance to save three dollars off the adult ticket price. You can purchase them by calling 605-339-1203 or online at shop.mccrossanboysranch.com. Tickets are also available at Haegle’s Western Wear in Sioux Falls and at Sioux Falls Running’s stores.