McCrossan Boys Ranch virtual auction

Don’t miss out on this awesome virtual event. You will be taken behind the scenes at McCrossan Boys Ranch right from the comfort of your own home! The virtual event begins at 7 o’clock this Thursday. Simply go to mccrossan.org or check out the Facebook event at the McCrossan Boys Ranch Facebook page. The online auction is open for bidding now, but the bidding closes at 10 PM on Sunday, September 27th. So get your bids in one or more of the 150 auction packages they have ready to give away. McCrossan Boys Ranch in Sioux Falls reaches out to troubled boys between the ages of nine to 20 who have experienced conflict in their lives. You can reach them by phone at 605-339-1203 or find more information online at mccrossan.org.
Trending Stories
Don't Miss!