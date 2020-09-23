McCrossan Boys Ranch virtual auction

A wise woman once said, "Fight for the things that you care about, but do it in a way that will lead others to join you." That's a quote from the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Baber Ginsberg, a woman who helped advocate for change and was outspoken about how the world could be a better place. With her passing last Friday, many people are looking for a way to honor her.

Elizabeth Overmoe is the Strategic Planner for the State Bar Association, a DIYer, and a big fan of the late supreme court justice. She's here today to show us a unique way to honor The Notorious RBG.