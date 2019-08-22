KELOLAND Living - Airing Weekdays at 2pm!

You can watch KELOLAND Living online everyday Monday -Friday when we broadcast at 2pm CT.  Click the Watch Live button and don't miss an episode!

The McCrossan Boys Ranch Rodeo is this Saturday!

Christy Menning, with McCrossan Boys Ranch, tells us why this Saturday you have the opportunity to see some of the country’s best Barrel Racers, Mutton Busters and Bull Riders and help support the Ranch’s efforts at the same time.

August 24 – McCrossan Boys Ranch Campus

4:00 – Gates open
4:30 – Pre-Show Entertainment featuring the Outback Band, sponsored by First Dakota National Bank
5:30 – Rodeo Show Begins

Pre-sale tickets are now only available by stopping at Haegle’s Western Store, Tractor Supply Company (TSC) or McCrossan Boys Ranch in Sioux Falls. Tickets will be available the night of the event at the gates.

You can also learn more at their website: www.mccrossan.org

