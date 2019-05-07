KELOLAND Living - Airing Weekdays at 2pm!

May 6th, 2019 on KELOLAND Living

The Sioux Empire Community Theatre is bringing the characters from Charles Dickens’ beloved novel, “Oliver” to life on stage. 

Parade Committee Chair, Erik Christensen, is here to explain how we can get a preview of more than 80 newly- constructed homes and help support the building industry in the area at the same time at this year’s Spring Parade of Homes.

Jessica Selchert is with Asera Care Hospice in Sioux Falls. She’s here to share how the A Butterfly to Remember event is open to anyone in the community that wishes to honor someone they have loved and lost by releasing a butterfly.

