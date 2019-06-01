KELOLAND Living - Airing Weekdays at 2pm!

May 31st, 2019 on KELOLAND Living

Have a child who’s excited to ride their bicycle this summer? Watch the video to learn about a day camp that will get them ready to get out on two-wheels, safely. 

Thinking about creating a website? Sheila from Image Power Play stops by to help you get started. 

If you are looking to add a little life to your home, succulents may be the perfect option. We meet Becka from Prickled Pink and learn about air plants!

The American Heart Association stops by to share why you should learn the skills that could save someone’s life. 

