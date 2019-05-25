KELOLAND Living - Airing Weekdays at 2pm!

May 24th, 2019 on KELOLAND Living

Chef Ellen Doerr certainly knows how to make her way around a kitchen. She’s here to share and demonstrate a few different hacks to get you excited to get cooking. 

We recently met up with SculptureWalk Ambassador Jeff Hanson to get a look at some of the beautiful sculptures you can see in Downtown Sioux Falls. 

John Ball is a Forest Health Specialist and is here to explain what needs to be done now that the Emerald Ash Borer has spread. 

Kristianna Gehant Siddens and Jeremy Nelson are with Dakota Fresh Food Hub, a group that gives a whole new meaning to the phrase “from farm, to table”. 

