May 21st, 2019 on KELOLAND Living

Evelyn Sebastian is with Pomegranate Market. She’s here to share ways we can get eco-friendly with our beauty routine.

Kim Wadsworth and Kami Van Sickle are with the South Dakota School for the Deaf. They are here to tell us about the educational programs and support services they offer deaf and hard of hearing children and their families.

Laura Walters is a property manager with Lloyd Companies and Sadie Swier is with Downtown Sioux Falls. They are here to share how you can get signed up to tour and get a taste of downtown loft living.