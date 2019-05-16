KELOLAND Living - Airing Weekdays at 2pm!

May 15th, 2019 on KELOLAND Living

Jenn Folliard is a Family and Community Health Field Specialist. She’s here to give us some grilling ideas that go beyond the meat. 

Librarian, Jane Taylor, is here to discuss this month’s KELOLAND Living book club pick, “Inside the Obriens.”

Siouxland Libraries wants to help your children continue to have fun and enriching learning experiences this summer with their summer reading programs. 

Jessie Schmidt with BBB South Dakota knows that may be because you are figuratively putting your life in someone elses’s hands and it’s important to avoid a moving misfortune. 

Tate Griebel is the owner of Falls Fresh Micro-farm. He’s here to tell us all about these little greens and how you can incorporate them into your diet. 

Green Power Smoothie Recipe:

