Natalie Eisenberg is the CEO of Click Rain. She’s here to share how the Emotional Intelligence or the “EQ” factor, has influenced her career and could help your’s.

Walter Portz is the group’s president. Allison Dvorak is a member of the Sioux Falls Skatepark Association. They’re here to share why the group feel it’s time for a new skatepark in Sioux Falls and what the sport can offer your kids.