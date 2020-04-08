Massaged kale salad with mangoes and cucumbers recipe

Anna Anderson is the owner of Glory Garden. Her mission is not only sharing fresh produce, but also to spread the knowledge to prepare it in the most amazing ways. She’s joining us today with a fresh recipe and details on how you can get your hands on these tasty, locally-grown vegetables.

Massaged kale salad with mangoes and cucumbers

4 oz. kale, de-stemmed, and torn into small pieces (weighed after stems are removed)

1 T. oil

1 T. lemon juice

1/2 T. honey

1/4+1/8 tsp salt

1 cup cucumbers, chopped

1 cup mangoes, chopped