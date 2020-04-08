1  of  2
Breaking News
S.D. Dept. of Health: More than 80 employees test positive for COVID-19 at Smithfield Foods plant in Sioux Falls COVID-19 case numbers approach 400 in South Dakota; 25 new recovery cases

Massaged kale salad with mangoes and cucumbers recipe

KELOLAND Living
Posted: / Updated:

Anna Anderson is the owner of Glory Garden. Her mission is not only sharing fresh produce, but also to spread the knowledge to prepare it in the most amazing ways. She’s joining us today with a fresh recipe and details on how you can get your hands on these tasty, locally-grown vegetables.

Massaged kale salad with mangoes and cucumbers

4 oz. kale, de-stemmed, and torn into small pieces (weighed after stems are removed)
1 T. oil
1 T. lemon juice
1/2 T. honey
1/4+1/8 tsp salt
1 cup cucumbers, chopped
1 cup mangoes, chopped

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KELOLAND Living Hosts & Producers

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss