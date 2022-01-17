Martin Luther King Jr Day: Celebrate by believing in a dream

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- The public may be used to natural gas and oil pipelines traveling through the countryside. But two new proposed pipelines would carry thousands of gallons of liquid CO2 (carbon dioxide) across South Dakota as well as parts of Iowa and Minnesota.

Liquid CO2 differs from natural gas. It's not flammable but it could smother animals and cause illness in people, under certain conditions. Unlike natural gas, which is used to heat and cool homes and businesses, representatives of the two proposed pipeline projects said the liquid CO2 would be stored underground indefinitely, either in North Dakota or Illinois.