In 1954, the American Civil Rights movement took off in an effort to end segregation and racial discrimination. Now, nearly 70 years later the fight is still on-going.
We’re being joined by Tamian Dysart with Think 3D Solutions.
He’s here today to help us celebrate Martin Luther King, Jr. And talk about how we can continue to use the lessons he taught us in our every day lives.
Martin Luther King Jr Day: Celebrate by believing in a dream
In 1954, the American Civil Rights movement took off in an effort to end segregation and racial discrimination. Now, nearly 70 years later the fight is still on-going.