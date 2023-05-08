A sure sign of the warmer weather is the sound of hammers and drills echoing through new neighborhoods in the community. And if that’s enough to get you yearning to build a new home of your own, then you are in the right place. Ruth Ann Scott is the chair of this year’s Spring Parade of Homes and Erik Christensen iss the vice-chair for the event. They both stopped by to tell us more about this weekend’s Parade of Homes which now includes homes in five communities in the Sioux Empire.

Spring Parade of Homes details

The Home Builders Association of the Sioux Empire responsibly meets the housing needs of the Sioux Falls area by working with more than 750 member companies on the builder and associate level. From home builders, remodelers, landscapers, bankers, realtors and more, the association has a wide variety of members to work with on your next home project. You can reach them by phone at 605-361-8322 or online at hbasiouxempire.com.

This year’s Spring Parade of Homes features more 62 homes to tour showcasing the work of 39 builders. The builder representatives at each home are excited to visit with you about their homes and the new urban trends that they are seeing in the building industry. Don’t forget that in addition to the houses at the parade locations, this year there are also four virtual tours available.