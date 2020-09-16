Mark your calendars for NAMI South Dakota’s free, virtual event

Due to Covid-19, NAMI South Dakota’s annual conference will be a free, virtual event. This conference is for mental health professionals, families, individuals living with mental illness, advocates, and friends. The online event is being held next Thursday, September 25th and Friday, September 25th online. You can register through the website, namisouthdakota.org.
NAMI South Dakota believes that September’s designation as Recovery Month serves as the perfect reminder that mental wellness is about sustaining healthy habits. If you are unable to take part in next week’s virtual conference, you can always find more resources, support groups or how to volunteer, you can call 605-271-1871 or reach out to them online at namisouthdakota.org. If you need help now, simply call 211 to get connected with local resources available for you.