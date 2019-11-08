Mark your calendar for Leela & Lavender’s Grand Opening Bash!

Leela & Lavender, one of Sioux Falls’ newest women’s boutique, is celebrating it’s Grand Opening next week and are hosting an upcoming Style Hunt because when the men are away hunting, the women can play! They’re joining us today to share the latest fashion trends and details on the upcoming events.

Leela & Lavender Grand Opening Bash

Thursday, November 14 from 10 AM – 8 PM at

Leela & Lavender Style Hunt

Saturday, November 23, 2019 from 10 AM – 6 PM

Check them out online at leelaandlavender.com or in store at 2101 West 69th Street, Suite 105.