If you, or someone you care about, is struggling with an addiction, it can often feel like you are “doing it alone.” Yet, there is a national organization, with roots in Sioux Falls, that has built a name on making sure no one has to go alone in the journey to an addiction-free life. That organization is Face It Together. Joe Tlustos is a peer coach with the organization and Parker Stewart is a coaching member. Each of them knows firsthand how Face It Together is making a difference. They stopped by to tell us how it all works and about an upcoming event that is celebrating the March Into Light.

If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, help is only a text or phone call away. Simply call Face It Together toll-free 1-855-539-9375 or find Face it together online at wefaceittogether.org. For more information, please send an email to care at wefaceittogether.org. If you’d like to help support their efforts, you can also make a donation through the website.