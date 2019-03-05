KELOLAND Living - Airing Weekdays at 2pm!

You can watch KELOLAND Living online everyday Monday -Friday when we broadcast at 2pm CT.  Click the Watch Live button and don't miss an episode!

March 5th, 2019 On KELOLAND Living

by:

Posted: / Updated:
keloland-living-logo-01-social-media_531655540621

Lifescape’s “Pathways to Life” program teaches young adults with disabilities the skills they need to be great employees. 

Mind, Body, Soul Mentor, Angela Blaha, shares tips that can help us keep track of and remember our dreams.

Falls Community Health Dental Clinic Manager Kelly Piacentino shares causes of bad breath and ways we can keep bad breath away. 

KELOLAND’s Angela Kennecke, along with photojournalist, Kevin Kjergaard, take you to the Rosebud Indian Reservation for an indepth look at the problem of opioid abuse on the reservation in tonight’s Eye On Keloland at 10PM.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


 

Don’t Miss!

KELOLAND Racing Challenge

Holiday Vacations Tour Northern California

Holiday Vacations Tour Swiss Alps