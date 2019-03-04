March 4th, 2019 On KELOLAND Living

This March, the Red Cross is encouraging you to uncover your inner hero and they have plenty of ways for you to get involved and help someone in KELOLAND.

Emily Paulsen is an Essential Oil Educator. She’s here to help us choose the right scents to promote a restful night of sleep.

Melissa Vondrak is a Registered Dietitian with SDSU Extension and she’s here to show us how to make healthy choices at the grocery store.

In tonight’s Eye on Entertainment at 10PM Casey, along with photojournalist, Thom Morrow, will take you inside Austad’s the newly remodeled Austad’s Golf in Sioux Falls and show you how Sanford Health is helping to grow new golfers to continue to feed the game and keep its popularity growing here in Sioux Falls.