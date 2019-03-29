KELOLAND Living - Airing Weekdays at 2pm!

March 29th, 2019 On KELOLAND Living

We are celebrating KELOLAND Living’s 300th show today with a look back at 300 seconds of past KELOLAND Living shows, with one minute to grow on. 

Image expert, Treva Graves, explains what how the colors we wear impacts and sends off vibes to those around us.

Coffea Roasterie in Sioux Falls shares details on the upcoming Sioux River Roast Off & Latte Art Throwdown and teaches us how to make latte art. 

Augustana University shares tips on how to make the most out of campus visits and why they are so important.

Game Chest in Sioux Falls shares two player games for couples. 

