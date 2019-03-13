March 13th, 2019 On KELOLAND Living

Anelis Coscioni with the Toy Lending Library shares how their selection of toys have grown and where you can find them.

Borderlands Horse Sanctuary shares what they provide for senior horses and how you can help light the night and show your support for both two and four-legged loved ones.

Miss South Dakota Carrie Wintle is the CEO of Money Sheep, and today we continue our Smart Money for kids week with tips on how to teach kids about income.

Hear why you don’t want to miss Sioux Empire Community Theater’s production of Steel Magnolias.