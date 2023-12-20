How often do you daydream about where you want to be in your life? Maybe those daydreams leave you thinking, “It would be amazing to be able to run a 7-minute mile,” or perhaps, ” I’ve always wanted to go on a dream vacation, but I’m not sure how to tackle the planning, or even where I want to go, but I can see it in my mind.” Whatever it is that you see in your mind is yours!



At least that’s what Jackie Bolstad, an intuitive, and owner of Thyme’s Gate. Jackie is guiding us in creating the perfect mood board to manifest everything we wish for. So, regardless of whether you’ve got the goal to lose five pounds or take on elected office, you will want to listen up.