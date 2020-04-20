1  of  2
Breaking News
JBS meat facility in Worthington to close because of COVID-19 50 new positive cases, 13 new hospitalizations announced as active cases decrease

Managing student loan debt during the pandemic

KELOLAND Living
Posted: / Updated:

Breck Miller is the Community Relations Coordinator with Lutheran Social Services of South Dakota. He’s here to tell us what you need to know about student loan deferments and what other payment options are available during COVID-19.

Stay up to date on all of the COVID-19 related resources and solutions covered on KELOLAND Living.
See more related to COVID-19

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DIY Facemasks

KELOLAND Living Hosts & Producers

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss