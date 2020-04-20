Managing student loan debt during the pandemic

As we go through this pandemic most of us are dealing with more stress than usual, especially when it comes to our relationships. And while those extra stresses are hard for everyone, for those in abusive relationships, having your abuser home with you all day, or not being able to leave your home, can magnify an already terrible situation. Ashley Thompson recently sat down with Michelle Lavallee and Amy Carter from Children's Inn to learn more about how this pandemic is affecting victims of domestic violence , and how if that is you, they are here to help.

If you are in need of help you can call the Children's Inn Crisis Line at 338-4800 or email ciinfo@chssd.org. You can also get help by texting the HELPLine! at 898-211.