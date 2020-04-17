Managing relationships during coronavirus pandemic

Podcast guesting: A pandemic strategy for growing your business (even if it’s closed) Many of you out there watching may be unable to work due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But just because your business is closed, doesn’t mean you don’t have a lot of skills to share. A great way to share your talents and lift up your visibility is through podcasting. Podcaster Sarah Rhea Werner recently sat down with […]

Schulte Subaru stepping up to support people in the community Mike Schulte of Schulte Subaru in Sioux Falls is the last person to “toot his own horn.” But we think he and his staff have been doing some pretty amazing things in our community to help support everyone dealing with all of the changes and challenges we have all been faced with. Schulte Subaru’s number […]

Feeling stressed or anxious during the pandemic? Avera Health shares tips and advice for staying calm Malia Holbeck with Avera Behavioral Health shares some advice and tips for how we can all deal with the stress and anxiety that comes with a world-wide pandemic.

Virtual ideas to keep celebrations going through pandemic Loghin Welch is an event planner with Serendipitous Events. She recently sat down with us to share ideas for ways we can still make our loved ones feel special.

Insuring your life insurance is healthy? Farmers Union Insurance explains Many of us have had to accept a new normal for our lives amid the COVID-19 crisis. Things like working from home, social occasions and even a trip to the grocery store have all changed. What hasn’t changed, and is always top of mind these days, is wanting to make sure that we are protected […]

Vance Thompson Vision uses telehealth to see patients By now, most of us have gotten used to staying at home to stay safe and only venturing out when it’s absolutely necessary. One thing that falls into that category is doctor visits. Yet even then, you might be tempted to put it off. The medical at Vance Thompson Vision want you to put your […]

Legacy Law Firm shares what documents we should have prepared before a coronavirus crisis occurs Bobbi Thury is an attorney and co-founder of Legacy Law Firm in Sioux Falls. She’s here to tell us what documents we should have in order before a COVID 19 crisis occurs in your family or with yourself.

Apps to help your mental health during pandemic App developer, Carla White, to find out what apps can help our mental health.

Stylists’ secrets for when you can’t get to the salon They say we are all just a few weeks away from learning everyone’s real hair color. And unfortunately for Ashley Thompson, she says that without her regular salon visits you would be seeing her gray hair soon. But don’t worry, she has a plan for how to survive the pandemic without the salon! Ashley recently […]