Summer creates a time of wonder. From the blooming flowers to the warm weather, it can create memories that last a life time. Even so, summer activities aren’t always built with inclusivity in mind.



Jennifer Hoesing is the Director of Development at DakotAbilities. She joined us today to share with us how we can be more inclusive this summer for those with disabilities.

Jennifer says it’s important to make plans to be inclusive with your summer activities. Hosting an event with your family, friends or another group? Consider set up to make for a great experience. For example, consider setting a buffet on a table accessible to someone using a wheelchair.

Jennifer Hoesing with Ashley Thompson on the KELOLAND Living set

Remember that people with disabilities have activities to enjoy this summer, too! Baseball, swimming, even a day at the farm can use accommodations for accessibility. Jennifer also says to remember that that all bodies are able. Celebrate what you can do!