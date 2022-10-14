During National Hispanic Heritage Month, we recognize countless contributions of more than 60 million Hispanic Americans and members of the Latinx community to our culture and society. While many generations of Hispanic Americans have greatly contributed to the strength and prosperity of our country, they continue to often be underrepresented in medicine and face barriers to care.

Dr. Cindy Van Andel started learning Spanish in high school because it was a requirement but as she began studying medicine, she quickly realized how valuable speaking Spanish would be to her patients. Natasha Smith is a Mexican American who is also leading the way on Sanford’s diversity, equity and inclusion efforts.

They joined us to talk about the importance of being inclusive of other cultures and how learning another language can be a particularly valuable tool.

Dr. Van Andel practices family medicine at the Sanford Health Clinic at 69th and Louise.

If you would like to find a Spanish speaking pediatrician, you can find Dr. Cinthya Del Castillo at Sanford Children’s MB2 Clinic located at 1205 S. Grange Ave.