If you’re a parent you know one of the most stressful moments of the day is a mealtime, from dietary restrictions to making sure your kids get a balanced meal and that they actually enjoy the food.



Meal items can be stressful even if you don’t have kids, from the post workday fog to fighting for a parking spot at the grocery store it’s not always a fun time.

Thankfully, we were joined by registered dietitian, owner of First Foods, LLC & mom, Mariah Reil.

Mariah joined us to help us put mealtime into perspective to bring the fun back to food.