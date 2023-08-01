On August 5th, 1997 The United Nations named Winnie The Pooh as the Ambassador of Friendship.



Now more than 25 years later, the friendships forged in the hundred acre woods are still going strong, but what about the friendships in your life?



We all know that making friends as an adult isn’t always the easiest thing to do. Thankfully Molly Christianson, Founder and CEO of Empowered Coaching, gave us the scoop on making and maintaining friendships as an adult.

