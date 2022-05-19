Did you ever wonder why we only think of grabbing a pair of sunglasses as we head out the door in the summertime? The truth is we should be taking steps to protect our eyes all year round.



Dr. Larae Zimprich is an optometrist with Vance Thompson Vision in Sioux Falls.



She knows that sunburn isn’t the only thing you should be protecting yourself from when the sun is high in the sky and the temperatures are on the rise.

Dr. Larae Zimprich with Ashley Thompson on the KELOLAND Living set



