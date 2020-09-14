Make scrapbook pages to help kids in foster care preserve memories

Keeping memories for your kids is often a parents favorite thing to do. From sending emails detailing their accomplishments, to filling out a baby book, or even creating a special scrap book. But, what about those children that are in foster care? Luckily, One group is stepping up to help make sure that their memories are kept. Jill Jensen is the Foster Care Program Manager with Lutheran Social Services. She shows us how we can help create a Life Book, for kids in their foster care program.

Life Book Specifics:

-8 ½” by 11” pages (pages fit into the clear, plastic page protectors and 3-ring binders)

-Pages can be one-sided or two-sided. Different kinds of pages include: a page for a picture and/or caption, a page for journaling/story telling, and a pocket page for storing important papers.

If you have questions or want additional information please contact Jill Jensen at LSS: Jill.Jensen@LssSD.org or (605) 221-2419.