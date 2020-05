We’ve all been told that a little “me time” is a mental health must, but when it comes around to actually doing it, some of us are more successful than others. SDSU Extension is trying to make “me time” easier than ever. Nikki Prosch, a Health and Physical Activity Field Specialist, tells us about a virtual self-care series that will encourage you to take some time to focus on yourself.

Register for upcoming virtual me time sessions here.