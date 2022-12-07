The holidays can be a wonderful time of getting together with family and friends. But Christmas also means that some of the boys at McCrossan Boys Ranch can’t go home for the holidays. That’s why the friendships they form at the ranch and the support of the wonderful staff at McCrossan are so critical to their success as they rebuild their lives and their relationships with their family.



Christy Menning Vastenhout is the Director of Development at McCrossan Boys Ranch and she

joined us to talk about a couple of giving projects that can make sure the boys have something to unwrap for Christmas and help support the organizations efforts to make sure each of the boys build a life of success.

McCrossan Boys Ranch in Sioux Falls reaches out to troubled boys between the ages of nine to 20 who have experienced conflict in their lives. If you’re interested in placement information, would like to volunteer or make a donation to support their mission, you can reach them by phone at 605-339-1203 or find more information online at McCrossan.org.

Christy Menning Vastenhout and Ashley Thompson on the KELOLAND Living set

And don’t forget that there is still time to swing by one of these locations to pull a gift tag off the Tree of Hope to provide a gift for a McCrossan boy over the holidays.

Those locations are: Runnings in Sioux Falls; Scheel’s, The Hy-Vee on South Minnesota Avenue in Sioux Falls and Chic-Fil-A on West 41st Street.