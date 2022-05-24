When you trust a financial institution with your money, you need to know that you are doing business with a solid organization that has both the experience and expertise to help keep your hard-earned money safe and working for you.



And if you are lucky enough to actually work for such a business, you know you’ll be building a strong bond to the community and its people.



Black Hills Federal Credit Union has been a leader in the Black Hills for the past 81 years, which is why, whether you’re a member owner or an employee, you’re helping improve lives.

Whether behind-the-scenes or in front of members, the team at Black Hills Federal Credit Union is dedicated to upholding the company’s standards for exemplary service.

If you are interested in finding out more about the career opportunities at Black Hills Federal Credit Union, you can find out more on their website BHFCU.com and select the EXPLORE TAB and then, Careers to see a complete listing of open positions.

Black Hills Federal Credit Union is a vibrant, employee-oriented company that provides rich opportunities for personal and professional growth, while offering excellent benefits and competitive salaries.