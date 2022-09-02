Feeling lost in life is one of the worst feelings in the world. It’s something that all of us likely experience at some point in our lives. And when it happens, it can feel like life has no meaning. Fortunately, there is an organization dedicated to making sure more people are found and supported when they need it most. Erik Muckey is the Executive Director of Lost&Found. Joel Kaskinen is the groups Community Engagement Manager. They stopped by to tell us more about how Lost&Found is delivering mental health programs, advocating for mental health policy changes, and providing peer support so that the lost among us– are found.

Suicide in South Dakota

Lost&Found does more to prevent suicide by partnering with community leaders to train peer advocates and mentors, evaluate and measure community prevention outcomes, and deliver digital education and policy tools that are relevant to young adults and their support networks. Lost&Found utilizes comprehensive, evidence-based tools to help local leaders confidently choose suicide prevention programs that meet the needs of young adults and their support networks. You can find resources and ways you can help their efforts online at resilienttoday.org. You can also reach them by calling 605-549-5281. If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call 988 to be connected to crisis support resources. That number is staffed 24/7.