“Lost in Vegas” musical benefiting Lifelight Youth Center

Brent Grosvenor is a writer, producer and performer for Lights Up Productions Inc. He’s joining us today to tell us more about what we can expect at the upcoming “Lost In Vegas” performance and how it can be enjoyed by anyone, no matter what walk of life they come from.

You can attend “Lost in Vegas” at the Orpheum Theatre in Sioux Falls September 4-13th. Tickets are $18 at the door and $15 in advance. $3 of each ticket goes to Lifelight Youth Center in Sioux Falls. For more details or to purchase your tickets online click here.