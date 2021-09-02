Lost & Found helping young adults build resilience

Erik Muckey, the Executive Director & CEO of Lost & Found and Courtney Young, the organization’s Education & Advocacy Manager, joined us to share how the organization is fighting every day to help those in need of help and how Lost & Found is working to make a difference ten years after the organization’s founding.

To reach the team for the #30Days30Stories campaign, connect with them by email: contact@resilienttoday.org

To checkout the #30Days30Stories campaign, visit https://30stories.resilienttoday.org/.

