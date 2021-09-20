For many of us, our days seem to be a constant stream of go-go-going. From getting kids through the drop-off lane, handling tasks at work, to spending time with friends and family. It can be majorly draining. When you do have a moment to take for yourself, it can feel like you’re wasting time and that self-care is an inconvenience.
Lisa Thruston is a Mindset Coach and owner of Authentic Victories. She’s here to give us a few tips on how we can shake the guilt that may come with self-care so we’re better able to take care of ourselves, and in turn, those we care about.
Lose the guilt about self-care
For many of us, our days seem to be a constant stream of go-go-going. From getting kids through the drop-off lane, handling tasks at work, to spending time with friends and family. It can be majorly draining. When you do have a moment to take for yourself, it can feel like you’re wasting time and that self-care is an inconvenience.