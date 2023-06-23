Today is a bittersweet day for us here at KELOLAND Living. We said goodbye to our host, Brittany Kaye, who has been with the show since the very first day it signed on the air on January 8th, 2018.



The good news is that she is staying in Sioux Falls and working for a local marketing company.



We certainly wish her well in her next chapter, but you know we couldn’t let her go without taking a look back at some of her more memorable moments here at KELOLAND Living.

KELOLAND Living’s Ashley Thompson also put together some of her favorite funny moments with Brittany to kick off the show.

And Brittany had a few words to share with all of us at the end of the show.