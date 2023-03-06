In this segment, we discuss the topic of suicide. If you or a loved one are having suicidal thoughts, you can call, text, or chat 988 and get connected with a trained professional.

If you are a South Dakotan who has lost a loved one to suicide, you can reach out to griefsupport@helplinecenter.org to learn about the different resources the Helpline Center has to offer.

Devastated, confused, guilt-ridden and overwhelmingly sad, those are just some of the emotions that a person can feel when someone they love dies by suicide. And those feelings don’t go away once the funeral is over, and the mourners have gone home.

Today’s guests understand that those emotions can return in unexpected pieces in the years that follow. Wendy Mamer is the Suicide Loss and Support Coordinator for the Helpline Center; and Susie Ryks is the organization’s Vice-President of Community Development.

They joined us to talk about the many resources that are available for survivors of suicide loss because they understand the struggle that many people feel when they have lost someone close to them to suicide.