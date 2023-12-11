Most people want to stay in their own home as long as possible. Whether as an aging adult, an adult with a disability, or someone who cares for others, the world of long-term services can be complex as there is a lot to consider.



As the director of the South Dakota Department of Human Services Division of Long-Term Services and Supports, Heather Krzmarzick has information that can make navigating services and supports easier.



Heather joined us to tell us about resources available to enhance and promote the quality of life for older adults, adults with disabilities, and their caregivers, at home and in the community.

To learn more about these and other services available through DHS, contact Dakota at Home: Call 1-833-663-9673.



You can also find more information and resources online at DakotaatHome.org. Additionally, you can go online at DHS.SD.gov to learn more about other services available through the South Dakota Department of Human Services.