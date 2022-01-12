“Locally Sourced” Charity Fashion Show & Art Install

According to a 2020 article from C-n-n, nearly 80% of all our clothing ends up in either a landfill or in an incinerator. That’s why a growing number of the fashion savvy are looking for a more sustainable way to stay on trend. From up-cycling pieces, to thrifting classic finds, fashion trends are leaning more green. Know one knows that better than Taylor Weiland, Event Coordinator & General Manager at Icon Event Hall and Lounge, as well as Becky Squyer Social Media Strategist with the space. They’re here today to share a few of their tips on how we can create a more sustainable closet before they kick-off their locally sourced fashion show this weekend.

Get your tickets here: eventbrite.com.