Local writer’s podcast is out of this world

What's not to love about enjoying a few burgers while hanging out in downtown Sioux Falls? Yet, if you want to try all 16 of the burgers in this year's Burger Battle, you're going to need a plan. Sadie Swier, with Downtown Sioux Falls, and Ryan Eichler, President of the South Dakota Cattlemen's Foundation, give us some insider tips on tackling this year's burger battle, along with explaining what our state's agricultural businesses means to downtown Sioux Falls.

The 7th Annual Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle kicked off today and runs the month of January. For more information look under the burger battle page on DTSF's website.