Local writer’s podcast is out of this world

Today is National Science Fiction Day. It’s a day where millions of science fiction fans throughout the United States read, watch, and listen to their favorites in science fiction. The “Girl In Space” podcast launched in September of 2017 and received immediate acclaim. It now has listeners in 165 countries and thousands of social media followers. Sarah Rhea Werner, creator of the “Girl in Space” podcast calls KELOLAND her home. She gives a peak at her podcast and explores the future of science fiction writing.