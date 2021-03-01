Fighting for a more inclusive world has always been the goal of Sioux Falls Pride. They are continuing to take those steps for the LGBTQIA2S+ community.
We’re joined by Cody Ingle, the Vice President of Sioux Falls Pride, and Louise Snodgrass with the Transformation Project Advocacy Network. They talk with us about the steps they are taking to improve the inclusivity in KELOLAND.
Local steps towards LGBTQIA2S+ inclusivity
