Local adaptive dance class performs a tree-mendous ‘Trepak’ in the Nutcracker Ballet

Among the most-recognized ballets ever written, Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker is synonymous with Christmas. As we continue with our Merry Music Mondays, we’re bringing you a unique spin, by introducing you to a group of adaptive dancers from Artistry Dance who will be performing – Trepak – better known as that iconic Russian dance at an upcoming performance of The Nutcracker Ballet.

You can see more of Artistry Dance Studio’s production of the Nutcracker by getting tickets to one of three performances this weekend. The performances will be Saturday and Sunday at O’Gorman High School’s Lorang Theatre. You can purchase tickets online at artistrydancestudio.com.