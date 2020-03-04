LIVE NOW /
Loaded chocolate oatmeal recipe to try during National Nutrition Month

Loaded Chocolate Oatmeal Recipe:

-1/2 cup oatmeal (old fashioned)

-3/4 cup water

-1/2 scoop chocolate protein powder of choice

-splash of milk, as desired

-1 tablespoon of peanut butter

-1/3 cup fresh blueberries

-Top with: goji berries, chocolate chips, chia seeds, and/or flax seeds as desired

  1. Add oats and water into a microwave-safe bowl for 1 minute, stir, and then place back into microwave for an additional 30-seconds. Continue heating and stirring to desired consistency.
  2. Remove from microwave, add protein powder and splash of milk to preferred thickness.
  3. Stir in peanut butter and any other toppings.
  4. Top with fresh blueberries and enjoy.

