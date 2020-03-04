Loaded chocolate oatmeal recipe to try during National Nutrition Month

Loaded Chocolate Oatmeal Recipe:
-1/2 cup oatmeal (old fashioned)
-3/4 cup water
-1/2 scoop chocolate protein powder of choice
-splash of milk, as desired
-1 tablespoon of peanut butter
-1/3 cup fresh blueberries
-Top with: goji berries, chocolate chips, chia seeds, and/or flax seeds as desired
- Add oats and water into a microwave-safe bowl for 1 minute, stir, and then place back into microwave for an additional 30-seconds. Continue heating and stirring to desired consistency.
- Remove from microwave, add protein powder and splash of milk to preferred thickness.
- Stir in peanut butter and any other toppings.
- Top with fresh blueberries and enjoy.