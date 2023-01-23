Have you ever heard of Polycystic Kidney Disease or PKD? The Mayo Clinic defines it as is an inherited disorder in which clusters of cysts develop primarily within your kidneys, causing your kidneys to enlarge and lose function over time. While that clinical definition is helpful, it can have a much more personal impact on people lives.



Today’s guests have felt that impact. Bart Hallberg is living with PKD, and his daughter, Kyle Determan also lives with the disease.



They joined us to share their story and tell us more about the impact of PKD and how you may be able to help those living with it.

Bart Hallberg and his daughter, Kyle Determan, join Ashley Thompson on the KELOLAND Living set