We were talking yesterday about whether or not the Coronavirus Pandemic was over? We checked with the CDC and the simple answer is no. While the US Department of Health and Human Services has declared an end to the public health emergency in this country, COVID-19 is still a pandemic. And the virus is still a threat, especially for our next guest.



Ashley Ballou-Bonnema has cystic fibrosis. It’s a chronic disease she must deal with every day.



Ashley is joining us today to talk about that to help us all understand the special health challenges people with chronic lung disease are still facing. And how we can help.

