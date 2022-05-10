The opiod epidemic is continuing to run rampant across the country, and the illness of addiction is continuing to damage families in each and every state. That’s why Emily’s Hope has partnered with The Living Undeterred Tour. Their aim is to bring more information about mental health and substance abuse to the people of KELOLAND and across the US.



The founder of Emily’s Hope, KELOLAND News’ own Angela Kennecke and Jeff Johnston, the founder of Living Undeterred, joined us today to share with us what we can expect to see through this new partnership and how you can learn with the team tonight.