We’re being joined via zoom by Melissa Vande Kieft who dealt with infertility for three and a half years before conceiving her daughter, Crosbee. She is also the Founder of Living in the Wait, an infertility advocacy website and blog that addresses infertility struggles. She’s joining us today to tell us about an upcoming free virtual summit that she is hosting which she hopes will have other women and couples facing infertility find peace in their own struggles.

To sign up click here: https://livinginthewait.com/2021/01/10/living-through-infertility-summit-january-30th/