Live (virtual) music benefits Hartford small businesses Saturday night

Wherever you are in KELOLAND, if you take a stroll down main street, it’s impossible not to notice the “Temporarily Closed” signs.

From that cute clothing boutique, to the local bar and grill, to your favorite dog grooming business, small businesses– whether in the city or a small town – are feeling the impact of the shelter in place recommendations.

Joe Bakke and Chad Madsen are the musicians of “Lost Keys” and they have come up with a unique way to help Hartford’s small businesses.



There have been plenty of virtual performances online. From the professionals to the amateurs. But it took the two men of Lost Keys to want to make a difference from their own small town to establish Saturday’s virtual concert. Watch tomorrow night on Buffalo Ridge’s Facebook Live beginning at 7 o’clock.